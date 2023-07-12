High Springs Fire Department receives pet oxygen mask donation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs Fire Department received a donation of a life-saving oxygen mask designed for furry friends.

Fire rescue officials thanked Al Mincey and Al Mincey’s Site Prep for donating a SurgiVet® Recovery Oxygen Mask to the fire department on Wednesday.

SurgiVet® Recovery Oxygen Masks are used to resuscitate animals that have been rescued from fires and exposed to smoke.

Officials say that High Springs firefighters successfully deployed the pet oxygen masks in 2018, delivering oxygen to a dog that suffered from smoke inhalation from a house fire.

The pet oxygen mask was successfully deployed by High Springs firefighters in 2018.
The pet oxygen mask was successfully deployed by High Springs firefighters in 2018.(High Springs Fire Department)

