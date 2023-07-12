Hogtown Brewers donate $20,000 to charities

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville-based Hogtown Brewers announced they will be donating $20,000 to 20 different charities.

This is a part of their ‘Hogtown Giving Tree’ initiative.

Each charity gets $1000 of the pool.

Those charities include: Child Advocacy Center in Gainesville, Current Problems, Faithful Friends Pet, Rescue and Rehoming, Family Promise, Florida Springs Council, Gainesville Community Counseling Center, Gainesville Fischer House Foundation, Gainesville Giving Garden, GRACE marketplace, Haven Hospice, Helping Hands Clinic, HOPE: Horses Helping People, Keep Alachua County Beautiful, Operation Catnip, Our Santa Fe River, Inc., Pace Center for Girls Alachua, Planned Parenthood Gainesville Health Center, SWAG, Three Rivers Legal Services, and Working Food.

