‘It’s just awful’: Summerfield neighbors outraged after a mother is accused of murdering her toddler

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a mother on the charge of second-degree murder after her 17-month-old child died of traumatic injuries.

It all began on April 27th, when her toddler named Jermiyah, was unresponsive. Puskac told deputies Jermiyah woke up breathing slow and with blue lips.

TV20 spoke to Puskac’s mother, who lives in the home and claims her daughter is innocent.

“There’s nothing I could do to bring him back,” shared Diane Watson. “I wish there was something I could’ve done that night. I was unaware of anything happening.”

Puskac claimed Jermiyah was banging his head on the floor the night before, so she moved him to a safe spot. Jermiyah was taken to the hospital where died two days later.

“She panicked she didn’t know what to do is what she said,” shared Watson. “She was scared that they were going to take her other two children away because she had an open DCF case.”

According to deputies Puskac’s story changed throughout the course of interviews. Many neighbors made clear the situation is devastating and Puskac should remain behind bars.

“Something obviously happened and she snapped and just did what she did and she killed that child,” shared one many neighbors, Alexander Ritchie. “If she’s in jail on no bond that’s where she should stay.”

Last year, Puskac’s children were taken into DCF’s custody due to drug use in the home.

According to deputies Puskac was taking care of Jermiyah, and her two other children. All of them who are under the age of 5 and were with her at the time of the incident.

“There is no word to describe it it’s the only thing that comes is sad and devastating,” shared another neighbor, Cyntherra Huot. “It should have never happened.”

Puskac is in the Marion County jail on no bond, while her children are in foster care.

