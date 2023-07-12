As many a 11 million HCA patients affected in information breach

Information from as many as 11 million patients nationally may have been exposed.
Information from as many as 11 million patients nationally may have been exposed.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A massive data breach has exposed personal information for patients in the HCA medical system in North Central Florida.

Information from as many as 11 million patients nationally may have been exposed.

HCA executives said the theft was “from an external storage location exclusively used to automate the formatting of email messages.”

Patient names, phone numbers, dates of birth, and appointment information have appeared online.

Information from patients at three HCA hospitals and at least ten clinics in our area are affected.

For a list of the impacted hospitals and clinics, click HERE.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County deputies arrest mother for the murder of her toddler

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia

Latest News

Alachua Habitat For Humanity
Gators Help Build Home with Habitat for Humanity
Gators Help Build Home with Habitat for Humanity
More charges expected for former church volunteer arrested for touching minors inappropriately
Tech Tuesday: Frankel Marketing Agency