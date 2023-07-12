As many a 11 million HCA patients affected in information breach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A massive data breach has exposed personal information for patients in the HCA medical system in North Central Florida.

Information from as many as 11 million patients nationally may have been exposed.

HCA executives said the theft was “from an external storage location exclusively used to automate the formatting of email messages.”

Patient names, phone numbers, dates of birth, and appointment information have appeared online.

Information from patients at three HCA hospitals and at least ten clinics in our area are affected.

For a list of the impacted hospitals and clinics, click HERE.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County deputies arrest mother for the murder of her toddler

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.