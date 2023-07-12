MCPS leaders host a hiring fair ahead of the school year

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2nd Annual Hometown Hiring Career Fair is Wednesday, July 19th from 11 am-2 pm.

The fair will take place across three locations:

Fort King Middle (545 NE 17 Ave., Ocala)

Lake Weir Middle (10220 SE Sunset Harbor Rd., Summerfield)

Marion Oaks Elementary (280 Marion Oaks Trail, Ocala)

26 schools and departments will be in attendance.

Positions are open for teachers, bus drivers, food service, custodians, and Marion Afterschool Program workers.

MCPS officials said over 300 people attended last year’s fair and 112 were hired on the spot.

Anyone interested in applying can visit www.marionschools.net/careers for more information on the application process.

