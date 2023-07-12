MCSO arrests man for battering 13-year-old girl

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of battering a 13-year-old after lying to her about his age.

According to the arrest report, Hector Guzman Perez, 20, met the victim while working at a restaurant in the Villages. He told the girl that he was 16 years old and asked for her phone number.

Without the victim’s mother’s knowledge, he arranged to pick her up to get something to eat together. Instead, Guzman Perez pulled the car into a gas station parking lot. He then had the victim touch his genitals.

When he pushed to have sex with the victim, she refused and was taken home.

The victim’s mother learned that her daughter was talking to Guzman Perez and went to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, a detective went to speak with Guzman Perez at his home in Summerfield. When he asked Guzman Perez if he knew why he was there, Guzman Perez responded, “We all have to pay for our mistakes at some point.”

During the interview, he admitted to the sexual encounter with the victim. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior and use of a communication device to commit a felony. His bond was set at $15,000.

