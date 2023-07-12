NCFL municipal utilities to get more solar power

Solar Panels (gfx)
Solar Panels (gfx)(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - The Florida Municipal Power Agency said Wednesday it is moving forward with a plan to add six solar-energy “farms” that will supply power to 20 municipal utilities throughout the state.

The first part of the plan will involve adding sites in Putnam and Levy counties that will generate nearly 150 megawatts of energy. The Putnam County site is expected to be finished by the end of 2023, while the Levy County site is slated for 2024, according to the agency, which is an electricity wholesaler for municipal utilities.

The second part of the plan involves adding four sites in Columbia, Levy, and Bradford counties in 2025 and 2026. The announcement Wednesday is part of a project that includes already-operating solar sites in Orange and Osceola counties.

The agency is working with Miami-based Origis Energy on the project.

Jacob Williams, general manager and CEO of the agency said the expansion, in part, will “enable us to serve several new communities that haven’t had access to solar before.”

The city of Gainesville entered into a contract with Origis Energy in 2020 for the Solar Bluff Solar Project.

