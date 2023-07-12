Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.

Owner John Watzke said he noticed a difference in how many cars are pulling in to watch a movie at the Ocala Drive-In Theatre. He was forced to shut down last month due to flooding, but reopened on June 29.

“We worry every time it rains a little bit because it’s going to take some time for the whole area to dry up,” said Watzke.

He said he lost two weeks of prime-time business, when summer blockbusters are released and tourists visit on vacation. He noticed less people stopping by and worries social media posts may be to blame.

“I think the main issue is they’ve seen so much water here that they assumed we were going to be down for a long time,” said Watzke. “The way it looked from the pictures, it looked like my concession and everything was flooded but we had built a levee around it.”

The drive-in is operating again since the concession and projection rooms were safe from the storms. One mother told TV20 she has visited the theater before, so she was happy to hear everything worked out.

“I didn’t know it closed down, but it’s funny because we were talking about doing that with the kids this summer, like that would be a fun thing to do,” said Jana Sutton. “I’m glad that they’re back open.”

Both screens and the concession stand are open, but the game room still needs repairs before it can open to guests.

