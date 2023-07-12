Paige’s Kitchen: Summer Pizza

This is a dish that will have everyone coming back for seconds
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Summer in Florida means the arrival of sweet corn. If that is one of your favorite foods, you are in luck. Tonight, we feature a favorite snack, which of course is pizza.

This is a dish that will have everyone coming back for seconds. So, it is a good idea to double the recipe. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil for pizza crust
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 cup whole milk shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 cup fresh corn kernels (cut kernels from the cob. This will take 2 to 3 cobs)
  • 2 ounces or more of very thinly sliced prosciutto torn into 1-inch pieces (you can substitute chopped, cooked bacon)
  • 1 ½ cups arugula
  • A sprinkling of olive oil, red wine or balsamic vinegar, Italian seasonings, and salt. (This is to dress the argula)
  • ½ cup torn fresh basil
  • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper
  • Red pepper flakes to taste
  • Already prepared pizza crust such as Trader Joes or Boboli

Directions

  1. Preheat to 425°F. Lightly brush the top of crust with oil and add garlic and spread evenly over the crust to within half an inch of the edges.
  2. Top crust with prosciutto, corn, and cheese. Place on a pizza pan or baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes. Cook until cheese is melted and starting to brown, and crust is golden on the edges. Remove pizza from oven and add basil and set aside.
  3. As pizza cools on pan, lightly dress the arugula with the olive oil, vinegar, Italian seasonings, salt and pepper to taste.
  4. Top pizza with sprinkling of red pepper flakes and then add dressed arugula on top. Slice and serve.

