State leaders criticize Farmers Insurance for leaving Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Farmers Insurance is facing criticism for deciding to cancel thousands of policies across Florida. It let the state know this week that it is no longer offering auto, home, and umbrella policies, affecting 100,000 people in the state.

Farmers Insurance joins a growing list of companies deciding to stop selling policies in the Sunshine State.

“It’s a perfect storm that’s been going on for years,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said.

Farmers said it is pulling out of Florida to manage the company’s risk.

RELATED: Farmers Insurance exiting Florida

Hoping to stop the exodus of insurers, the legislature made it harder for people to sue insurance companies this year.

In a statement, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said lawsuits that raise rates are down 85% this year. Patronis, who oversees the Office of Insurance Regulation and Division of Consumer Services, said he is looking into complaints against Farmers.

During a virtual news conference Wednesday, Democratic lawmakers said more reform is needed.

“We need to ensure we’re centering customers in our policy solutions and we’re not allowing industry dictate the direction,” Rep. Anna Eskamani, (D) Orlando, said.

Independent insurance agents said with Farmers leaving the state, it’s going to cost homeowners more to insure their homes. Not only are premiums going up, but they are going to have to make repairs, like putting new roofs on their homes to get insurance.

“It’s going to have to be a situation where homeowners in the state going to have to maintain their homes better than we’ve traditionally have done,” said Earl Bacon Agency CEO Bobby Bacon said.

In December, the state average of insurance premiums was more than $4,200, which is triple the national average. At least six insurers went insolvent in Florida last year.

In 2002, the state created Citizens Insurance to offer insurance for people who can’t find property insurance. With more than 1.7 million active policies, it is now the largest property insurance company in the state.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.