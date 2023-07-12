Teen from Lake City goes missing

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City teen is missing and police are concerned for his safety.

According to Lake City Police officials, Eric Ansel, 17, was last seen leaving Partnership for Strong Families in Lake City around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are trying to determine if Ansel is missing or if he ran away.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans.

Ansel left in an unknown direction on foot and police do not know where he is headed.

