UF Performing Arts unveils 2023-24 season lineup

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Performing Arts told us what’s happening for the 2023-24 season lineup.

Jesus Christ, Superstar is among the shows and performers announced during a live event hosted by performing arts director Brian Jose.

TRENDING: More charges expected for former church volunteer arrested for touching minors inappropriately

Some of the other performances include Mean Girls along with concert performances from artists like Wynton Marsalis and Ying Li.

Season tickets go on sale August 26th.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.