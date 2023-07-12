UF team wins first place with solar-powered car at Formula Sun Grand Prix

The team came in first after their vehicle named Sunrider drove 707.5 miles, powered only by...
The team came in first after their vehicle named Sunrider drove 707.5 miles, powered only by the sun.(UF SolarGators)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An engineering design team at the University of Florida is soaking in their victory after their solar-powered car soaked up the sun and won first place in a Grand Prix.

UF’s Solar Gators, a student-run engineering design team, won first place in the 2023 Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix.

The Formula Sun Grand Prix is an annual closed-course race where solar cars compete for endurance. This year’s race was held at the Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas from June 27 to July 2.

Solar Gators’ vehicle, named Sunrider, came in first after completing the most laps, totaling 707.5 miles, powered only by the sun.

