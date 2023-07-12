Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday

A woman in Massachusetts decided to buy herself something she’s always wanted for her 97th birthday. (Source: WJAR)
By Sam Read, WJAR
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) – A woman in Massachusetts decided to buy herself something she’s always wanted for her 97th birthday – a top-of-the-line John Deere tractor.

While most people at an older age sometimes spend more time in the house or start to slow things down a bit, that couldn’t be further from the truth for Marie Erickson. She likes to take her tractor out for fun.

“I’m on that tractor every day,” Erickson said. “Whether the grass needs cutting or not, I go around and check and when I see it, I cut it.”

Her home sits on a beautiful 2.5 acres of land.

“It keeps me busy,” Erickson said, explaining she doesn’t like to do housework.

Even before her husband died, the 4-foot-8-inch firecracker always had a love of landscaping.

“I had a push mower, but I was a younger girl. I could push that, but now forget it,” Erickson joked.

She saved her money for over a year so she could treat herself to a new John Deere tractor with power steering.

“I said, ‘I think I’m worth it,’” Erickson said. “I’m not going to take the money with me. I’m going to spend it.”

She took a trip to the dealership in Massachusetts in May and bought the tractor in cash.

Some of the salespeople were curious why someone her age wanted a John Deere so Erickson explained that though she doesn’t drive a car anymore, this was the next best thing.

Since the purchase, Erickson has been taking out her tractor for a daily dose of relaxation. As she inches closer to 100, she said it’s been quite the ride and you’re never too old to take out your toys.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia

Latest News

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for death penalty, prosecutor argues
FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.
75-year-old delivery driver dies after industrial metal fell on him, coroner says
FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years
A South Carolina mom said her 6-year-old son is a hero after his brave action saved his...
‘Superhero for a big brother’: 2-year-old saved from drowning by his 6-year-old brother
Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, was hit by a car in May.
Blind, 3-legged kitten finds forever home on National Kitten Day