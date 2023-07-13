Alachua County Democratic Party chair resigns

Alachua County Democratic Party building
Alachua County Democratic Party building(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The chair of the Alachua County Democratic Executive Committee announced his intention to resign in the coming months before his term is up.

Jay Maggio sent a letter to members announcing his decision to step down at the executive committee meeting on Sept. 13. A new chair will be selected at the meeting.

“I am aware that this might be a relief for some, while it is disappointing for others,” Maggio stated in the letter.

He went on to explain in the letter that his passion is for voter protection not running the party. He hopes to continue to be involved in voter protection. Maggio also noted that he and his wife need “more flexibility” due to possible changes in their job situations.

He will remain a member of the executive committee and will be available to aid in the transition through January.

