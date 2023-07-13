Alachua County Pets: Chupa, Reba, and Yukon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

One kind hearted pup is looking for a loving home. This is Chupa. This wiggly boy loves people of all ages and is hoping someone can teach him a new trick.

She may not be the red head we are used to but, she’s one to remember. This is Reba. Reba loves going on car rides and maybe shell let you play a country song or two.

Lastly is the very smart and kind of beefy Yukon .This big brained boy is looking to go on an adventure or just take a long nap on the couch.

The shelter is offering services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Alachua County Animal Resources is located at 3400 Northeast 53rd Avenue in Gainesville.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us. or 352-264-6870

