Bradford County Fire Rescue extinguishes vehicle fire

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County fire crew were dispatched to a vehicle fire Thursday evening.

Fire rescue officials say the vehicle fire is in the area of the south bypass interchange. They report that all southbound lanes north of the interchange are closed and to expect extended delays.

TRENDING: Commissioners agree to fund Starke Police Department

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.