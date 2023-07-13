Bradford County Fire Rescue extinguishes vehicle fire

Bradford County fire crew were dispatched to a vehicle fire Thursday evening.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County fire crew were dispatched to a vehicle fire Thursday evening.

Fire rescue officials say the vehicle fire is in the area of the south bypass interchange. They report that all southbound lanes north of the interchange are closed and to expect extended delays.

