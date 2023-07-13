Buchholz DE Kendall Jackson commits to Florida

Jackson was credited with 22 tackles for a loss and 12.5 sacks as a junior
Florida head coach Billy Napier stands next to players during a time out in the final minutes...
Florida head coach Billy Napier stands next to players during a time out in the final minutes of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In the age of the passing game, a defense must affect the passer. Florida head coach Billy Napier continues to put pressure on opposing offenses--in recruiting.

Buchholz high school defensive end Kendall Jackson committed to UF on Wednesday, adding to the Gators’ haul of pass rushers for the 2024 class that already included highly-touted Jamonta Waller and Amaris Williams. Overall, the Gators have the No. 2 class in the country, according to multiple recruiting services and outlets.

Jackson is listed as 6′4″ and 225 pounds. Last season, he was credited with 22 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, and two interceptions, and was a big part of a Bobcats’ team that made a second straight state semifinal. And after he plays his senior season, Jackson won’t even have to leave Gainesville to fulfill his dream of playing college football.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia

Latest News

Gator volleyball team picked second in SEC preseason poll
UF seeks 26th league title this season
Gator volleyball team picked second in SEC preseason poll
National League's Elias Díaz, of the Colorado Rockies (35), hits a two run home run in the...
NL tops AL, 3-2 to snap nine-game skid in MLB All-Star Game
Florida's Colby Halter, center, celebrates after hitting a double in the fifth inning, next to...
UF’s Colby Halter drafted in round 17 by the Oakland A’s