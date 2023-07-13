Buchholz DE Kendall Jackson commits to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In the age of the passing game, a defense must affect the passer. Florida head coach Billy Napier continues to put pressure on opposing offenses--in recruiting.

Buchholz high school defensive end Kendall Jackson committed to UF on Wednesday, adding to the Gators’ haul of pass rushers for the 2024 class that already included highly-touted Jamonta Waller and Amaris Williams. Overall, the Gators have the No. 2 class in the country, according to multiple recruiting services and outlets.

Jackson is listed as 6′4″ and 225 pounds. Last season, he was credited with 22 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, and two interceptions, and was a big part of a Bobcats’ team that made a second straight state semifinal. And after he plays his senior season, Jackson won’t even have to leave Gainesville to fulfill his dream of playing college football.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.