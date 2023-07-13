Columbia County deputies discontinue perimeter for burglary suspect

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies ask residents to be on the lookout for a burglary suspect who escaped a law enforcement perimeter.

Deputies say Scott Salanci is suspected of breaking into a home in the area of State Road 47 and County Road 240 in Columbia County. They believe he stole guns from the home and is therefore considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies detained two other people connected to the crime.

A perimeter was set up around 12:30 p.m. and a K9 tracking team was deployed. About an hour later, the search was discontinued.

Officials ask anyone with knowledge of Salanci’s whereabouts to call the sheriff’s office and not to approach him.

