Commissioners agree to fund Starke Police Department

Starke Police Department(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - After recent talks of getting rid of their police department, Starke city leaders have agreed on a budget for the department for another year.

During this week’s Starke City Commission meeting, commissioners approved an ad valorem tax of $270,000 that would be split between’s the city’s fire and police departments.

According to Starke Police Chief Jeff Johnson, that would bring his budget for the next fiscal year to $1.22 million. With that dollar amount, the department would consist of 14 officers, which is down about one or two positions from this year.

