Data confirms this citrus season has been the worst in a century

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - New data confirms Florida’s 2022 to 2023 citrus season is the worst in almost a century.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a drop-off in production from the previous season.

Growers produced 15.85 million boxes of oranges in 2022, down from 41.2 million boxes in 2021.

Industry experts say Hurricane Ian played a significant part when it made landfall in late September.

Hurricane Ian took out 9 to 11 percent of Florida’s citrus trees, and the effects of flooding are being felt by the trees that remained.

The industry was already suffering from the citrus greening disease that has ravaged citrus groves for 20 years.

The chances of a rebound might be two or three years off.

“It’s critical that we continue to grow and be able to produce our own food and fiber in this country. So, we don’t want to cede orange juice or anything else to imports,” said Matt Joyner, CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual.

This year’s state budget increases funding for the citrus industry, including large-scale field trials on trees that are resistant to citrus greening.

