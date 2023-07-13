Firefighters extinguish Silver Springs mobile home fire
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crew responded to a mobile home fire in Silver Springs Wednesday night.
Firefighters arrived at the home on northeast 147th terrace at 9:13 P.M. on Wednesday. Fire rescue officials say the home was completely engulfed in flames upon arrival.
Firefighters called the fire under control at 9:30 P.M.
They report that there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
