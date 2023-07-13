Firefighters extinguish Silver Springs mobile home fire

Firefighters called the fire under control in about 15 minutes.(@code3florida)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crew responded to a mobile home fire in Silver Springs Wednesday night.

Firefighters arrived at the home on northeast 147th terrace at 9:13 P.M. on Wednesday. Fire rescue officials say the home was completely engulfed in flames upon arrival.

Firefighters called the fire under control at 9:30 P.M.

They report that there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

Various photos from the scene.
Various photos from the scene.(@code3florida)

