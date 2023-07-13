The first graduating class of Buchholz High is celebrating 50 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School opened its doors in 1971.

This is also the same year that Eastside High School began.

“They were building a new high school Eastside, and Buchholz. We were over at Westwood we have double sessions because we did not have enough school places. When our Buchholz opened, we actually marched from Westwood to take over our Buchholz high school. Then from that point forward, we were the highest class, so they would add a class every year” said 1973 grad, Janet Thomas.

Thomas and her classmate, Barbara Henry said the first year was all uncharted territory.

Starting out, the two described class as a college schedule where they had longer class periods and could leave campus.

“The early days of 1973 were unique and different. We were the first we were on charting, usual territory that we have not experienced as young children, and we were moved out of familiar territory, and so we had to find our way,” said Henry.

Reunions have been a common occurrence for the class of 1973 but nothing beats a 50th anniversary!

Classmates will be coming together in Gainesville next weekend July 21-23rd where there will be dinner, dances, and a tour of the school.

“We have all remained so close. I call people when I need them because we have every profession you can think of from the class of 73″ said Henry.

