‘Gainesville Artist Studio Tour’ kicks off this weekend with recording-breaking number of artist participation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Artists are opening the doors to their studios this weekend. The sixth annual Gainesville fine arts association artist tour will include 19 studios featuring 27 artists.

Glasswork, photography, collages, paintings, and more can be found at studio sites around Gainesville. You will also be able to buy work from local artists.

TRENDING: Silver Airways announces new flight route between Fort Lauderdale and Gainesville airports

“You’ve got people coming and they’re interested in seeing what you’re doing and I get to share how I do thing,” said artist and co-director Michelle Nagri. “I get to share my art and where we work and it’s just a nice community connection moment which is nice.”

There will be a kickoff party tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Gainesville Fine Arts Association studio located at 1314 S Main St. On Saturday and Sunday, you can make your way through the studios from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Find the artists participating at GFAA’s website.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.