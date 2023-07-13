Gainesville residents give input on future upgrades to MLK Jr. Sports Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Gainesville gave their input about upgrades coming to the MLK Jr. Sports Center along Waldo Road.

They also had one last opportunity to share changes they would like to see in Citizen’s Field, the MLK Jr. Skate Park and it’s pool.

“The citizen’s stadium hasn’t had a major or a minor renovation since it was built in 1948,” shared commissioner Cynthia Chestnut. “To see that renovated or rebuilt, so that it’s much more accessible and usable for our residents.”

Commissioner Chestnut says renovations may bring opportunities for growth in the region.

“I think it will not only provide for the residents or the neighbors to have programming, it will also be an economic development engine,” shared Chestnut. “This will be transformational in east Gainesville.”

Many residents requested pickle ball courts, pool renovations and rooms for meeting space. However, others worry the upgrades are more focused more towards profit rather than community engagement.

“As much as we want the renovations on the buildings, we still would want to keep the space we have now,” shared resident Denise Devonish. “If I want to go outside with my friends and throw a frisbee, I can. I don’t have to rent the field.”

Consultants with CHW Johnson’s International are being paid nearly $400,000 by the city to analyze the market for expansion.

“We don’t want it to be live Jonesville where the fields are run by an association,” shared Devonish. “We want the fields to be public all the time.”

The consultants will bring their revision plans to the city commission on July 20th.

