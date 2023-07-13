Gainesville UPS workers practice picketing in anticipation of strike

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of Gainesville UPS workers held a “picket practice” in anticipation of a possible strike Thursday morning.

The workers took to the streets holding brown and yellow signs that read “just practicing for a just contract” outside the UPS hub in Gainesville.

One UPS teamster says they are pushing for better pay, full-time job opportunities, health and safety concerns, and eliminating the two-tier wage system.

The deadline to sign the five year contract between UPS and the Labor Union ends on July 31st.

John Gildroy, who has worked for UPS for over 30 years, says that workers around the United States are taking action.

“If you look all around the country, hotel workers, United Auto Workers, Starbucks, Amazon, airline employees... So many people are tired of corporations making all this money squeezing out the middle class,” Gildroy says.

UPS workers in Ocala and Lake City also held picket practices this morning.

If negotiations fail, workers plan to go on strike on August 1st. This would be the first UPS strike since 1997.

