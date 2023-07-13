Marion County deputies arrest man for battery warrant, find fentanyl

Mugshot of Joseph Kelley at the Marion County Jail.
Mugshot of Joseph Kelley at the Marion County Jail.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - MCSO deputies arrested a man on a domestic battery warrant and then found him in possession of fentanyl once inside the Marion County Jail Wednesday evening.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that a man was sitting in the middle of the road “acting strange” and vehicles had to drive around him.

Deputies identified the man as Joseph Kelley, 34, and arrested him for a warrant he had for battery. Upon the arrest, deputies searched Kelley but say they did not locate any illegal substances.

After arriving at the Marion County Jail, deputies say Kelley was holding a small black bag in his hand.

Deputies recovered the bag, which contained a white powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl. The substance weighed approximately 9.5 grams.

Kelley is booked at the Marion County Jail on counts of fentanyl trafficking and probation violation. He is held on a $50,000 bond.

