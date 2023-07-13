Marion County firefighters extinguish ambulance fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County firefighters responded to an ambulance fire Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials say that at 2:00 P.M., fire crew were dispatched to reports of an ambulance fire at 4762 southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala. They say the ambulance was being test driven when it caught on fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 2:01 P.M. and got the fire under control within 5 minutes.

Fire rescue officials say the driver was the only person in the ambulance and he was not injured. There were no injuries to the firefighters either.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is under investigation.

Marion County firefighters on the scene.
Marion County firefighters on the scene.(Marion County Fire Rescue)

