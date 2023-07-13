MCSO investigates the theft of a semi truck that was full of beer

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a semi truck loaded with beer.

The heist of the semi-cab and trailer happened at a trucking yard on Northwest Gainesville Road in Ocala.

The 2023 semi-cab and the white 2014 semi-trailer add up to over $150,000 in value.

Deputies say the trailer was filled with pallets of beer.

