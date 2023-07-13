MCSO investigates the theft of a semi truck that was full of beer

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a semi truck loaded with beer.

The heist of the semi-cab and trailer happened at a trucking yard on Northwest Gainesville Road in Ocala.

TRENDING: Concerns high in Crystal River as agents search for driver who committed hit and run

The 2023 semi-cab and the white 2014 semi-trailer add up to over $150,000 in value.

Deputies say the trailer was filled with pallets of beer.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.