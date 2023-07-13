MCSO: Woman arrested after striking victim with cooking stone during argument over AC setting

Mugshot of Jagranie Viera at the Marion County Jail.
Mugshot of Jagranie Viera at the Marion County Jail.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman on counts of aggravated battery Wednesday night after she struck the victim with a cooking stone.

Deputies arrested Jagranie Viera, 65, around 10 P.M. on Wednesday after an argument about an AC setting became physically violent.

The witness says he and the victim were at Viera’s residence when Viera began yelling at the victim about the AC setting in the home being too low.

The witness says the verbal argument escalated and Viera hit the victim three times in the head with a cooking stone.

TRENDING: Shopping plaza catches fire in Marion County

Deputies say that upon arrival to the residence, the victim was covered in her own blood, had a contusion in the middle of her forehead, and was feeling dizzy. She was transported to a local hospital.

Deputies collected the stone, which had blood on the end of it and was approximately 6 inches in length.

Viera is booked at the Marion County Jail on counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She is held on a $10,000 bond.

TRENDING: Marion County deputies arrest mother for the murder of her toddler

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
There will be a kickoff party tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. At the Gainesville Fine Arts...
‘Gainesville Artist Studio Tour’ kicks off this weekend with recording-breaking number of artist participation
Gainesville UPS workers practice picketing in anticipation of strike
Dozens of UPS workers are practicing picketing in anticipation of a possible strike
Gainesville UPS workers practice picketing in anticipation of strike