MCSO: Woman arrested after striking victim with cooking stone during argument over AC setting

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman on counts of aggravated battery Wednesday night after she struck the victim with a cooking stone.

Deputies arrested Jagranie Viera, 65, around 10 P.M. on Wednesday after an argument about an AC setting became physically violent.

The witness says he and the victim were at Viera’s residence when Viera began yelling at the victim about the AC setting in the home being too low.

The witness says the verbal argument escalated and Viera hit the victim three times in the head with a cooking stone.

Deputies say that upon arrival to the residence, the victim was covered in her own blood, had a contusion in the middle of her forehead, and was feeling dizzy. She was transported to a local hospital.

Deputies collected the stone, which had blood on the end of it and was approximately 6 inches in length.

Viera is booked at the Marion County Jail on counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She is held on a $10,000 bond.

