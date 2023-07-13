North Carolina kidnapping suspect arrested in Belleview

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested in Marion County on a kidnapping charge from out of state.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies say Alex Shaw, 22, was acting suspiciously when they spotted him near Southeast 100th Ave. in Belleview Tuesday morning.

They found out he had an active warrant for kidnapping from North Carolina.

Shaw is booked into the Marion County Jail with a court date set for August 11.

