Ocala woman travels 12 hours on Amtrak train with no air conditioning

“We continued on our way through to Jacksonville with no air in that car,” said Ward-Williams. “That was 12 hours of travel in a tin can in the south.”
By Emma Delamo
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Ocala took a breath of fresh air after she said she traveled 12 hours on an Amtrak train without air conditioning.

Rebecca Ward-Williams rode the 91 Silver Star train from Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday and transferred on a train in Washington D.C. before ending her journey to Ocala on the bus. She said the air conditioning in her train car turned off after their stop in D.C.

She provided TV20 multiple screenshots throughout her journey, including the temperature inside the reaching 97 degrees. She said the crew in her train car tried to help, but other passengers reached out to Amtrak’s customer service line.

Temperatures reached up to 97 degrees inside the train car.
Ward-Williams said her call was eventually dropped and provided TV20 pictures of her conversation with a customer service agent who refused to continue helping when she mentioned she reached out to the station.

“They had notified corporate, their higher ups knew what had happened and word came down we can’t change it out until Miami,” said Ward-Williams.

The passenger contacted customer service, but the conversation ended after mentioning she...
She added their car had no wifi and some delays as crews tried to fix the air. Other Amtrak passengers at a bus station in Ocala dealt with delays as well.

“They notified me about the train going to be late but said nothing about the bus,” said Christina Espinoza. “I’ve been waiting here since about a quarter after eight.”

Ward-Williams counted between 35 to 60 people onboard and said the whole situation caused health issues for some passengers, such as heat exhaustion and asthma attacks.

She is hoping the company will refund passengers in the affected train car a portion of their ticket price.

TV20 reached out to Amtrak for a statement. They said they are working on getting more information on this case.

