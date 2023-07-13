Shopping plaza catches fire in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A business in Marion County has significant damage after a fire broke out early Thursday morning.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to the Silver Springs Plaza at 5300 E. Silver Springs Boulevard after a caller reported seeing smoke.

Firefighters attacked the fire and searched the building. No one was found inside. Once the flames were down the building was ventilated.

Latinos Thrift Store appears most impacted by the fire. The MCFR Prevention Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

