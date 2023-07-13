Shopping plaza catches fire in Marion County

At 3:31am, Marion County Fire Rescue and Ocala Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the Silver Springs Plaza located at 5300 E Silver Springs Boulevard, in reference to a commercial structure fire.(MCFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A business in Marion County has significant damage after a fire broke out early Thursday morning.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to the Silver Springs Plaza at 5300 E. Silver Springs Boulevard after a caller reported seeing smoke.

Firefighters attacked the fire and searched the building. No one was found inside. Once the flames were down the building was ventilated.

Latinos Thrift Store appears most impacted by the fire. The MCFR Prevention Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

