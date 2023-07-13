Silver Airways announces new flight route between Fort Lauderdale and Gainesville airports

The hot pink aircrafts will start operation between Gainesville and Fort Lauderdale on August 21.
The hot pink aircrafts will start operation between Gainesville and Fort Lauderdale on August 21.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new flight connection is on its way to Florida airports this year.

Silver Airways, Florida’s leading regional airline, announced the addition of a new nonstop route from Fort Lauderdale to Gainesville last Thursday.

The daily flights between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) will start operation on August 21.

TRENDING: Gainesville residents give input on future upgrades to MLK Jr. Sports Center

To celebrate the launch, Silver Airways is offering one-way fares starting at $49.

