Silver Airways announces new flight route between Fort Lauderdale and Gainesville airports

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new flight connection is on its way to Florida airports this year.

Silver Airways, Florida’s leading regional airline, announced the addition of a new nonstop route from Fort Lauderdale to Gainesville last Thursday.

The daily flights between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) will start operation on August 21.

To celebrate the launch, Silver Airways is offering one-way fares starting at $49.

