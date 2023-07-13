Silver Airways announces new flight route between Fort Lauderdale and Gainesville airports
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new flight connection is on its way to Florida airports this year.
Silver Airways, Florida’s leading regional airline, announced the addition of a new nonstop route from Fort Lauderdale to Gainesville last Thursday.
The daily flights between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) will start operation on August 21.
To celebrate the launch, Silver Airways is offering one-way fares starting at $49.
