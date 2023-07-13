UF Police Department officers search for suspects of Football Training Center burglary
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are searching for individuals who they say burglarized a UF athletics center on July 8th.
Officers say that at approximately 2 A.M. last Saturday, four unidentified subjects burglarized the Heavener Football Training Center on Stadium Road. They say the subjects stole a significant amount of property and merchandise related to the UF Athletic Association, such as football equipment and apparel.
Officers ask that anyone with information on the identity of the subjects to contact these authorities:
- Call or email Detective Tarafa at (352) 273-3321 or jtarafa@ufl.edu
- Call or email Officer Swilley at (352) 392-3328 or mswilley@ufl.edu
- Call the University of Florida Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 392-4705
- Call the University of Florida Police Department at (352) 392-1111
- Submit a tip at the silent witness portal
TRENDING: Buchholz DE Kendall Jackson commits to Florida
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.