UF softball team adds more power with Oklahoma transfer Jocelyn Erickson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator softball team brought in more offensive firepower on Thursday afternoon with the addition of Oklahoma transfer Jocelyn Erickson.

In her freshman season at Oklahoma, the left handed hitting Erickson finished with a .337 batting average, 32 runs batted and 7 home runs including one versus California in the NCAA Norman Regional. She was a strong addition to the lineup early in the season where she started off the year with five home runs and a .643 batting average and had 26 RBI’s through the first two months of the season.

Erickson’s best performance was against Stephen F. Austin on Feb. 18 when she went 5 for 5 with a home run and eight runs batted in. She played 16 games at first base and nine games in right field.

The Phoenix, Arizona native was a highly touted recruit out of Sandra Day O’Connor high school and led her team to the 2022 Class 6A softball championship.

