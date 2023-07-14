Ben Marciano is Ocala’s next mayor, four applicants enter qualifying period

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people in Ocala turned in applications to secure a seat on the city council, including the next mayor.

Candidates applied for the District 2 seat, District 4 seat, and City Mayor. The qualifying period ended Friday at noon.

Ben Marciano was the only person who qualified for mayor, which he said came as a surprise.

“I was not expecting that,” said Marciano. “We really put together a solid plan, we’ve been working on this for a while.”

Marciano serves on numerous boards across the city. He wants to address physical and mental health among residents, including officers at the Ocala Police Department.

“We have an amazing police department, we’re actually rated one of the top safest places to live in the country so I want to continue to build on that, make sure they have the resources to be successful,” said Marciano.

Back in April, current mayor Kent Guinn said he would not be running for re-election.

Ire Bethea Sr. is seeking a second term as the council member for District 2. He told TV20 his passion to help the city goes back after serving the city for over 30 years.

“I want to focus on public safety, affordable housing, and infrastructure,” said Bethea. “As we know, the cost of living has increased immensely... We want to see what we can do as the city to help end that endeavor.”

Bethea is campaigning against his former opponent in last election, Reginald Landers.

“I believe that I bring a different approach to problem-solving and to community building for the community that is in a needed, desired position,” said Landers.

Incumbent Kristen Dreyer will continue representing District 4, since no one applied against her.

Marion County Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox confirms those are the only three seats up for election. Out of the three, the District 2 candidates will be the only ones to vote for because unopposed candidates in Florida do not appear on the ballot.

The deadline for voters to register to vote in the city election is Aug. 21. The mail-in ballot request deadline is Sept. 9.

