Chiefland Police arrest three men after multiple incidents of burglary

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Chiefland Police officers arrested three men for a string of recent burglaries.

John Moore, Tommie Hall Jr, and Jesse l’Hommedieu were all taken into custody within the last week by officers over different incidents of burglary.

Moore and l’Hommedieu are also being charged with damaging property.

