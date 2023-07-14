Florida CFO creates website to report alleged targeting by IRS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Amid criticism of the Internal Revenue Service by Republican officials across the country, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has announced the creation of an online site for people to report alleged “targeting” by the IRS.

Recent Republican criticism of the IRS stems, in part, from the federal 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which included funding for additional IRS employees. Patronis says consumers will be able to use a hyperlink to submit complaints about the IRS.

“We’ll take a look at this information,” Patronis said. “We’ll share those patterns of investigation and help us craft laws in Florida that make sense.”

Patronis says the state’s new “IRS Transparency Portal” is aimed at helping Florida identify patterns of discrimination, where specific IRS agents are targeting certain political causes, practices or beliefs.

TRENDING: Groups take aim at Gov. DeSantis’ claim of ‘Executive Privilege’

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.