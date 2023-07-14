Florida FFA receives support for programming statewide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida chapter of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) received massive financial support from the Florida Legislature last June.

On June 16, Gov. Ron Desantis signed the state budget, including an appropriation entitled “Preparing Florida’s Workforce Through Agricultural Education.” This appropriation awarded the FFA $1.25 million to be used across the state.

The appropriation will positively affect over 70,000 young people across the state of Florida.

The money will be split over three overarching areas:

Approximately $700,000 was allocated to extend State & National membership affiliation opportunities to every student enrolled in agricultural education for the 2023-24 school year

Approximately $300,000 of the funding was allocated to enhance the delivery of STEM-based programming in the areas of leadership, personal growth, and career success

Approximately $250,000 of the funding was allocated to increase the ability to host leadership and career development opportunities for members at the FFA Leadership Training Center in Haines City

Local chapters throughout the state can expect an elimination of member dues and affiliation fees as well as a reduction or possible elimination of some event fees. Local chapters can also expect an increased capacity for student and teacher participation alongside expanded opportunities for student and chapter support.

The Florida FFA Association is a premier youth and leadership organization with nearly 30,000 middle and high school student members across 300 chapters throughout the state of Florida.

