Girls from two counties compete in Pace Olympics

Pace Alachua and Pace Clay girls compete in relay competition
Pace Alachua and Pace Clay girls compete in relay competition(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the spirit of the Olympics, Pace Alachua welcomed girls from Clay County to compete in a series of games on Friday.

The first-ever Pace Olympics was made up of a series of games that won’t be found in the actual Olympics including “basketball pong”, “table rugby”, and “pencil toss” among others.

The teacher who came up with the idea for the games, says the girl who competed today are taking home more than just a medal.

“Probably the most important takeaway here is the girl’s ability to collaborate with other youth that are just like them,” said Carlonda McTier, a teacher at Pace Alachua. “For them to have the opportunity to see that there are girls that are experiencing the same things that they are experiencing, going through the same things that they are going through, but even through it all you can still smile.”

Pace Alachua provides social, academic, and career-building services to girls in need.

“Seeing the girls find their courage and their spirit and become their best selves is absolutely the best thing you could ever experience they really transform their lives when they come here,” said Pace Alachua Director Becker Holland.

