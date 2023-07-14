High Springs leaders OK assessment and appraisal of Priest Theatre

The movie theater has been closed since 2020.(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - One of High Springs’s most recognizable buildings stays closed, but city staff is looking into options to purchase, revitalize, or restore the Priest Theatre.

During Thursday night’s High Springs City Commission meeting, commissioners unanimously approved moving forward with a new appraisal and assessment of the property. Residents, including Laurie Brown, filled the commission chambers speaking for well over a half hour about what the landmark meant to them.

“ I have friends that want to purchase this building. I know it needs a new roof, but you know what bring it on, someone will come in,” said Brown.

The commissioners who spoke on the motion, including Tristan Grunder, say with the theater laying dormant, residents are losing a bit of the city’s identity.

“That’s what this town is. Yes, we are growing and we are growing to grow, but we have got to maintain some of that history of who we were,” said Commissioner Grunder.

The Priest Theatre was opened in 1910 and closed in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with a million dollars in previously approved state funding, city staff are looking for additional grant dollars.

As for the motion approved tonight, staff members believe the approved evaluations will not cost the city more than $25,000 and could begin as soon as next week.

