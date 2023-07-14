Jeremy Miranda is ready for his expanded role with the Gator gymnastics team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator gymnastics coaching staff recently promoted volunteer Jeremy Miranda as one of their new assistant coaches.

Miranda was a volunteer coach for UF gymnastics that supervised the music selections and choreography for the floor. Miranda has been a part of 14 NCAA championship appearances and three team titles. He is responsible for 46 All-America honors earned in NCAA Championships’ floor competition and 11 SEC champions. Miranda’s coaching on the floor is why the Gators held the top three floor totals in NCAA championship history.

Miranda said, “It’s so special. This will be our eighth year together as a staff and makes us the longest current staff together. We love the student athletes that we bring in and we as a coaching staff are really tight and close together.”

Miranda graduated from the University of Florida in the summer of 2010 with a Bachelor of fine arts degree in dance performance. He joined a coaching staff that also welcomed Gator legend Trinity Thomas as a student assistant coach.

