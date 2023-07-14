Jeremy Miranda is ready for his expanded role with the Gator gymnastics team

Miranda was a volunteer coach for 16 years with UF gymnastics
Jeremy Miranda has been a part of 14 NCAA Championship appearances for UF gymnastics.
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator gymnastics coaching staff recently promoted volunteer Jeremy Miranda as one of their new assistant coaches.

Miranda was a volunteer coach for UF gymnastics that supervised the music selections and choreography for the floor. Miranda has been a part of 14 NCAA championship appearances and three team titles. He is responsible for 46 All-America honors earned in NCAA Championships’ floor competition and 11 SEC champions. Miranda’s coaching on the floor is why the Gators held the top three floor totals in NCAA championship history.

Miranda said, “It’s so special. This will be our eighth year together as a staff and makes us the longest current staff together. We love the student athletes that we bring in and we as a coaching staff are really tight and close together.”

Miranda graduated from the University of Florida in the summer of 2010 with a Bachelor of fine arts degree in dance performance. He joined a coaching staff that also welcomed Gator legend Trinity Thomas as a student assistant coach.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen

Latest News

Jeremy Miranda is ready for his expanded role with the Gator gymnastics team
Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman (24), Grace Lyons and Jocelyn Erickson (7) celebrate near Stanford...
UF softball team adds more power with Oklahoma transfer Jocelyn Erickson
Buchholz DE Kendall Jackson commits to Florida - clipped version
Florida head coach Billy Napier stands next to players during a time out in the final minutes...
Buchholz DE Kendall Jackson commits to Florida