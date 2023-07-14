Man falls asleep behind the wheel mid-intersection.

36-year-ol;d Richard Jacks stopped traffic Tuesday when he fell asleep behind the wheel of his truck while it was still in drive.(Suwannee County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) -A Live Oak resident fell asleep behind the wheel Tuesday at the intersection of 96 Trail and 135 Lane in Live Oak.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle of the intersection. When deputies arrived they found Richard Jacks, 36, asleep behind the wheel of a white pickup truck.

Deputies say the vehicle was still in drive and that Jacks’s foot was on the brake. When Jacks woke up he was disoriented and unable to remember how he got there.

Jacks denied the use of drugs however when deputies searched his truck they found four grams of methamphetamine as well as a loaded handgun. After he was arrested, Jacks admitted to deputies that he knew there was meth in the truck.

Jacks was charged with Possession of a controlled substance and Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Deputies transported Jacks to Suwannee County Jail.

