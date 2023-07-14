Man trauma alerted to the hospital after a semi and box truck crash in Bradford County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was trauma alerted to the hospital after a crash in Bradford County.

According to firefighters, the crash involved a semi and a box truck at the US 301 bypass south interchange.

TRENDING: Ocala woman travels 12 hours on Amtrak train with no air conditioning

Multiple units responded to the scene around 3:00 Thursday afternoon.

One northbound lane of the bypass was closed while crews cleared the scene.

