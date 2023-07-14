Man trauma alerted to the hospital after a semi and box truck crash in Bradford County
Published: Jul. 14, 2023
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was trauma alerted to the hospital after a crash in Bradford County.
According to firefighters, the crash involved a semi and a box truck at the US 301 bypass south interchange.
Multiple units responded to the scene around 3:00 Thursday afternoon.
One northbound lane of the bypass was closed while crews cleared the scene.
