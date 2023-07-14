Marion County Pets: Rotini, Kari, and Corvette

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

If your looking to add a little sparkle to your life look for further than this pup Rotini. This sweet and loving three-year-old boy has a personality that sparkles where he goes and will make a great companion.

This could be the new love of your life Kari. She is nine years old but still tries to live as a kitten and is in need of cuddle buddy.

Lastly is a pup who’s looking for his forever friend Corvette. He is two years old and is hoping to start a new life and grow with a great family.

RELATED: Marion County Pets: Fettuccine, Moses, and Cello

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.