NEW DETAILS: Suspect apprehended after ditching truck on I-10, wading into Suwannee River

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A multi-county pursuit ended with the suspect ditching his truck on Interstate 10 and running down an embankment into the Suwannee River. Deputies said the man appeared to be suffering from a mental health crisis.

The incident began around 6:30 p.m. in Columbia County after the Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a reckless driver passing in the median on I-10 and driving in emergency lanes, CCSO Public Information Officer Steven Khachigan told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan. Khachigan said some of the 911 calls originated out of Baker County.

A deputy from CCSO responded to the interstate, saw the vehicle, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Khachigan said. But the driver fled.

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol stepped in to help with the pursuit, according to FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. As the chase approached the Suwannee River Bridge on I-10 near mile marker 267, the driver stopped the vehicle, got out and ran down the embankment with the deputy following on foot, Khachigan said.

The man, described as a white male wearing blue bottoms and a light-colored shirt, was seen floating down the river toward Madison County, Jefferson-Shaw said. The Florida Department of Corrections K9 Unit was brought in to assist, according to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John.

After less than an hour, the man was apprehended in Madison County near the intersection of Southeast River Road and Southeast Plantation Street, according to FHP. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the man was captured.

Khachigan said the man appeared to have been suffering from a medical or mental health episode and would receive treatment. Afterward, they would evaluate if the man would face any potential charges. A Facebook post from Madison County Sheriff David Harper on the office’s page said the man was arrested.

“He will be transported to our jail and held for the charging agencies,” Harper wrote in a post Thursday night.

The driver was in an F-150 with license plates out of New Hampshire, per our sister station WCJB TV20 News in Gainesville.

At one point, traffic cameras showed several eastbound lanes were closed, but vehicles had started to trickle through around 7:25 p.m. Traffic was also slow-moving in the Westbound direction.

An earlier version of this story indicated the driver crashed the vehicle and jumped off the bridge. This was based on preliminary information from the local law enforcement agencies and has been updated with more accurate details as they became available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

