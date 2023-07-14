New Hampshire man jumps into Suwannee River to escape police

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A police chase that began in Columbia County led to a man jumping into the Suwannee River.

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies say they received reports of a reckless driver in a gray F-150 with New Hampshire plates on I-10.

They say when the man approached a construction zone, he got out of his vehicle, ran down an embankment and jumped into the water.

After swimming to shore, deputies say he tried to run but was arrested in the town of Lee.

