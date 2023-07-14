Ocala candidate qualifying ends, only one race contested

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period for the Ocala city elections in September ended at noon on Friday. The next mayor of Ocala has been decided.

Candidate Benjamin Marciano is running to replace Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn who is not seeking reelection. No other candidates qualified for the race.

For Ocala City County Seat 2, Incumbent Ire Bethea Sr. and Reginald Landers Jr. have filed to run.

Incumbent Kristin Dreyer has filed to run for City Council Seat 4 again. She is running unopposed.

The dealing for voters to register to vote in the city election is Aug. 21. The mail-in ballot request deadline is Sept. 9.

Polls open on election day at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be received by the time polls close to be counted.

Mayor Guinn said he plans to continue to be involved in Ocala.

