Ocala candidate qualifying ends, only one race contested

Election sign (file)
Election sign (file)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period for the Ocala city elections in September ended at noon on Friday. The next mayor of Ocala has been decided.

Candidate Benjamin Marciano is running to replace Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn who is not seeking reelection. No other candidates qualified for the race.

For Ocala City County Seat 2, Incumbent Ire Bethea Sr. and Reginald Landers Jr. have filed to run.

Incumbent Kristin Dreyer has filed to run for City Council Seat 4 again. She is running unopposed.

The dealing for voters to register to vote in the city election is Aug. 21. The mail-in ballot request deadline is Sept. 9.

Polls open on election day at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be received by the time polls close to be counted.

RELATED: ‘There’s life after being a mayor’: Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn will not be seeking reelection

Mayor Guinn said he plans to continue to be involved in Ocala.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen

Latest News

Ocala candidate qualifying ends, only one race contested
Palms Medical Group holds ceremony for grand opening
The team at Palms Medical Group Live Oak cutting the ribbon
Palms Medical Group holds ceremony for grand opening
Marion County Jail booking photo for Jeremiah Lewis, 19
Ocala man leads deputies on high-speed chase with minors trapped inside the vehicle