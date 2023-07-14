Palms Medical Groups holds ceremony for grand opening

The team at Palms Medical Group Live Oak cutting the ribbon
The team at Palms Medical Group Live Oak cutting the ribbon(Suwannee Valley Times)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Palms Medical Group had cause for celebration Thursday with the expansion at their Live Oak location.

The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the Live Oak location expansion.

Palms Medical Group is a healthcare provider offering various services to multiple locations throughout North Florida.

