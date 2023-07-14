Palms Medical Groups holds ceremony for grand opening
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Palms Medical Group had cause for celebration Thursday with the expansion at their Live Oak location.
The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the Live Oak location expansion.
Palms Medical Group is a healthcare provider offering various services to multiple locations throughout North Florida.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.