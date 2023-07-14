Palms Medical Groups holds ceremony for grand opening

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Palms Medical Group had cause for celebration Thursday with the expansion at their Live Oak location.

The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the Live Oak location expansion.

Palms Medical Group is a healthcare provider offering various services to multiple locations throughout North Florida.

